Giants announce Abdul Carter will wear No. 51, Jaxson Dart will wear No. 6

Giants first-round draft pick Abdul Carter wanted to wear Lawrence Taylor’s retired No. 56, but he was turned down. Then he wanted to wear Phil Simms’ retired No. 11, and was turned down again. Now he’s settled for a jersey number that starts with a 5 and ends with a 1.

Carter will wear the No. 51 jersey as rookie minicamp opens today, the team announced.

Jersey numbers are subject to change at this point, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Carter plans to keep the 51 jersey number going forward.

The Giants also announced that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will wear No. 6. Dart wore No. 2 in college, both at USC and at Ole Miss, but that number was already taken by cornerback Deonte Banks last month. Banks previously wore No. 3 but switched to No. 2 when Russell Wilson arrived and requested to wear the No. 3 jersey he’s worn throughout his NFL career.

The Giants also announced that rookie Darius Alexander will wear 91, Cam Skatebo will wear 44, Marcus Mbow will wear 71, Thomas Fidone will wear 86 and Korie Black will wear 25.