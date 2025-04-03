 Skip navigation
Patriots to induct Parcells into team's HOF
Johnson 'enjoyed' beating LaFleur twice a year
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Russell Wilson will wear No. 3 jersey with Giants, Deonte Banks switches to No. 2

  
Published April 3, 2025 03:37 AM

Russell Wilson will keep his old number on his new team.

The Giants have announced that Wilson will wear No. 3 this season. That’s the number he’s worn throughout his NFL career, for 10 years in Seattle, two years in Denver and last year in Pittsburgh.

Deonte Banks, who previously had the No. 3 jersey, will switch to No. 2. It will be the third jersey number in three seasons for Banks, who wore No. 25 as a rookie for the Giants in 2023, then switched to No. 3 in 2024 and is now switching again. Wilson thanked Banks on social media for making the change.

“Salute to my guy & young star Tae Banks! Grateful for you letting me wear #3 King! Full of gratitude,” Wilson wrote.

Usually when a veteran like Wilson gets a number from a young player like Banks that means money has changed hands, although there’s been no mention of that. Wilson, who has made more than $300 million in his NFL career, can surely afford it.