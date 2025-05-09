George Pickens: I’m where my feet are right now, not really thinking about contract

After the Cowboys agreed to trade for wide receiver George Pickens earlier this week, there was a report indicating that Pickens planned to play out the final year of his rookie deal before turning his attention to a new contract.

Pickens confirmed as much in his first media session since the trade. Pickens said he likes the “mojo” and “swag” that he’s felt around the Cowboys and shared his excitement about playing with CeeDee Lamb, but said he wasn’t in any hurry to sign a contract that sets him up for an extended run in Dallas.

“I’m kinda where my feet are right now, to be honest,” Pickens said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m not really thinking about contract talks. I’m just glad to be with the Cowboys right now, trying to build a winning culture.”

Lamb is the clear No. 1 in Dallas, but Pickens has never played with a receiver who demanded that kind of attention or with a quarterback like Dak Prescott. Those pieces could set him up for a big year and that would make the wait for any forthcoming contract one a worthwhile one.