George Pickens on CeeDee Lamb: We’re going to work off each other very well

The Cowboys have not had a true top-flight wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb since they traded Amari Cooper. Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 to Lamb’s 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Noah Brown was second among the team’s wide receivers in catches in 2022, Brandin Cooks in 2023 and Jalen Tobert in 2024 with Cooks’ injury.

The Cowboys finally got Lamb a running partner earlier this week in a trade with Pittsburgh for George Pickens, who has averaged 62 receptions for 1,006 yards and four touchdowns in his three seasons.

“I’m just here to work,” Pickens said Thursday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Whatever role finds me best is where I’m going to find myself.”

Pickens was the Steelers’ leading receiver in two of his three seasons, and he doesn’t consider himself as WR2 on the Cowboys. Or WR1 for that matter.

“You guys making a 1A and 1B and all this,” Pickens said. “Honestly, that’s the first time I’ve heard of any of that stuff. I feel like two receivers are kind of normal. When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and then there was another good receiver on the side of him. I just feel like we’re going to work off each other very well.”

Pickens said he believes the trade will be mutually beneficial for both Lamb and himself, with no one worried about stats.

“CeeDee is a super dynamic receiver, super dynamic person, player,” Pickens said. “I just feel like schematically you won’t be able to double everybody, so that’ll be a great thing for me and him.”