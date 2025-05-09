Will Johnson: Cardinals’ scheme is a cornerback’s dream

Will Johnson was not happy that he fell to the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. But he’s very happy with the team he fell to.

Johnson, a cornerback from Michigan, was viewed for much of his college football career as a potential Top 10 pick. Instead he went to the Cardinals with the 47th pick, and he says he ended up in the right spot, even if he waited too long to hear his name called.

“Super exciting. I mean, that scheme is amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a cornerback’s dream. So I’m excited to play in it, I’m excited to get comfortable with it and just learn more about it. I’ve learned a good amount so far, so just continue to learn and get comfortable in it and make a lot of plays.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith think they’ve added a cornerback who’s the perfect fit. And got him at a point in the draft when few thought they could.