Will Johnson on falling to second round: They going to have to pay for this sh

If Will Johnson’s knee is OK, the Cardinals got a steal with the 47th overall pick.

No one expected the Michigan cornerback still to be in the green room after the first round ended.

Johnson reportedly had a medical red flag on his knee, which is the reason he fell. That left him frustrated initially, and now he is even more motivated.

Johnson released behind the scenes of his reaction after the Cardinals selected him in the second round.

“Finna go kill, bruh. They going to have to pay for this shit. I promise you. Arizona finna get a dawg,” Johnson said in the video clip, via Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals.

Johnson said he has not had any knee issues in two years and doesn’t understand the concerns. In 2024, he missed one game with a shoulder injury and the final six with turf toe.