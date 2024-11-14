 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill on practice field Thursday

  
Published November 14, 2024 01:49 PM

The exact circumstances of the wrist injury that Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with may remain vague, but his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders is looking a little clearer on Thursday.

Hill was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, although that was an estimation because the team only held a walkthrough. The team was on the field for a regular practice session on Thursday and multiple reporters shared that Hill was participating during the portion open to the media.

Left guard Robert Jones (knee) and safety Jordan Poyer (rest) were also on the field after being listed as out on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) remains out of action.