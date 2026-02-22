 Skip navigation
UCLA will play at Rose Bowl, not SoFi Stadium, in 2026

  
February 22, 2026

The Rams and Chargers won’t have company at SoFi Stadium in 2026.

Via Ben Bolch of the California Post, UCLA football will play at the Rose Bowl next season.

The announcement from the school comes only days after the dismissal of Stephen Agostini, who had served as the UCLA vice chancellor and chief financial officer. Agostini strongly supported a move to SoFi Stadium.

UCLA and the powers-that-be in Pasadena will continue their legal battle regarding the possibility of UCLA breaking a lease that runs through 2043. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and SoFi Stadium have been added to the litigation.

In 2025, UCLA drew a record low 37,282 per game to the Rose Bowl.

Whether UCLA stays at the Rose Bowl beyond 2026 remains to be seen. Due to the upcoming Olympics in L.A., both UCLA and USC could be joining the Rams and Chargers at SoFi Stadium for the 2028 season.