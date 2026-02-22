Police believe Rondale Moore died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The statement from the NFL Players Association strongly hinted at the cause of the sudden passing of Vikings receiver Rondale Moore on Saturday. Via the Associated Press, police in New Albany, Indiana, have said that Moore died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for Sunday.

It’s a tragic situation, one that happens far too often. Even though many who are dealing with depression and other mental-health issues seek help, many suffer in silence.

Even if friends, family, and teammates are looking for any signs of distress, sometimes there are none until it’s too late.

The message is clear. If you’re struggling, say something. To someone. To anyone. There’s always someone who will help you. You may think there isn’t, but there is.

The world has changed. No longer does anyone believe that it’s a sign of weakness to be vulnerable. And most understand the importance of reacting quickly when someone in their personal orbit needs help.

If all else fails, call or text 988. There’s not a single person whose absence would not affect multiple other people, in many different ways. During a November 2025 60 Minutes feature regarding the problem of suicides among farmers, Jolie Foreman of Shelby County Cares said that every suicide directly affects 130 people.

Some affect many more than that. Each one that happens should serve as a reminder to all of us that we need to be ready to seek help when we need it, and to give help when it’s requested. You can save a life. You can save your own.