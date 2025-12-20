Lions put Kerby Joseph on IR, activate Christian Mahogany

The Lions have been waiting a long time to get safety Kerby Joseph back from a knee injury, but it looks like they may have to remain patient until the 2026 season.

Joseph was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He’ll miss at least the next four games, which means the Lions will have to both make the playoffs and win their first postseason game in order for him to have any chance of returning. The Lions are currently on the outside looking in in the NFC playoff picture.

Joseph last played in Week 6 and it looked like he was getting close to a return before head coach Dan Campbell said that the safety suffered a setback a little more than a week ago.

The Lions filled Joseph’s roster spot by activating guard Christian Mahogany from injured reserve. Mahogany started the first eight games at left guard and has been sidelined with a fibula injury.

Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and tight end Giovanni Ricci were elevated from the practice squad in other roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.