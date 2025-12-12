 Skip navigation
Lions S Kerby Joseph had a setback with knee injury, could go on IR

  
December 12, 2025

The Lions hoped to get safety Kerby Joseph back from a knee injury for this Sunday’s game against the Rams, but that is looking unlikely on Friday.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at his press conference that Joseph had a setback during practice this week and he doesn’t feel “as good” about his chances of playing as a result. Campbell also said that Joseph could be a candidate for injured reserve and, with four games left in the season, that would make the postseason the only potential return date.

Joseph has not played since Week 6 and this week’s development comes after the Lions lost Brian Branch for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles.

Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas, Thomas Harper, and Jalen Mills are the other safety options on the 53-man roster in Detroit.