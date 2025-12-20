Eagles have a kicker problem, Jake Elliott keeps missing

The Eagles have a problem with their kicker.

Jake Elliott has missed repeatedly in the first half today in Washington, and as a result the Commanders have a 10-7 lead in a game the Eagles should be leading.

Officially, Elliott is 0-for-2 on field goals today. But he also missed another one, which got wiped off because a Commanders player lined up offside.

Elliott also missed field goals in all three games of the Eagles’ recent three-game losing streak, and he missed an extra point in one of those games as well.

Win or lose today, the Eagles can’t be confident in Elliott’s ability to make a big-time kick with a big game on the line.