49ers rule out Ricky Pearsall, Renardo Green for Monday night

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall won’t be in the 49ers’ lineup when they face the Colts on Monday night.

Pearsall missed practice all this week because of knee and ankle injuries that led the 49ers to rule him out on Saturday’s injury report. It will be the seventh game that Pearsall has missed due to injury this season.

Pearsall has 31 catches for 443 yards in his eight appearances this season.

The 49ers also ruled out cornerback Renardo Green with a neck injury. Green was limited in practice all week with a neck injury, so the team may be hoping to get him back to 100 percent for Week 17.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee) won’t be activated from injured reserve and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is questionable to make his return.