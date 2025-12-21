Tyler Steen, Javon Kinlaw, Quan Martin ejected after brawl late in Eagles-Commanders

The Commanders didn’t have much fight in them in the second half today against the Eagles, but they did get in a fight near the end of the game.

A big brawl broke out after an Eagles two-point conversion gave them a 29-10 lead, and in the end three players were ejected.

Philadelphia’s Tyler Steen, Washington’s Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin were all ejected. It was surprising that Washington’s Mike Sainristil wasn’t also ejected, as he was in the middle of it all.

It was an ugly way to end the game, and the NFL’s disciplinary department will surely have plenty to say about it, with fines and potentially suspensions coming.