 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Steen, Javon Kinlaw, Quan Martin ejected after brawl late in Eagles-Commanders

  
Published December 20, 2025 07:53 PM

The Commanders didn’t have much fight in them in the second half today against the Eagles, but they did get in a fight near the end of the game.

A big brawl broke out after an Eagles two-point conversion gave them a 29-10 lead, and in the end three players were ejected.

Philadelphia’s Tyler Steen, Washington’s Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin were all ejected. It was surprising that Washington’s Mike Sainristil wasn’t also ejected, as he was in the middle of it all.

It was an ugly way to end the game, and the NFL’s disciplinary department will surely have plenty to say about it, with fines and potentially suspensions coming.