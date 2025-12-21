Cowboys complete 30 years without NFC Championship appearance

The 60th Super Bowl will be played this year. It’s now official that the Dallas Cowboys will not be playing in the game.

It’s also official that the Cowboys have gone 30 years without playing in an NFC Championship. They last played in the game to get to the Super Bowl in January 1996, against the Packers.

Few stats are more stunning than this one: For the first 30 Super Bowls, the Cowboys played in the game to get there 16 times. For the next 30 Super Bowls, not one.

They made it to the Super Bowl semifinal game in 1966, 1967, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1995.

Since then, the Cowboys have made it to the playoffs 13 times, but they’ve never made it back to the conference title game. They’ll try again in 2026.