Vikings have travel misadventures prior to final road trip of season

  
Published December 20, 2025 07:59 PM

The Vikings will play the Giants in New Jersey on Sunday. If they get there.

Minnesota’s team plane left before returning to the airport, due to an issue with the aircraft.

“Shortly after departing, the team plane experienced mechanical issues that required a return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” a team spokesman said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “The team will board a second plane momentarily and is expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later tonight.”

Goessling’s tweet was posted at 5:20 p.m. ET. “Momentarily” has proven to be more malleable than usual.

As of this posting, at 8:00 p.m. ET, the second plane has not departed.

Via Goessling, the initial plane turned around at 3:05 p.m. ET, landing at 4:04 p.m. ET.

The end result is a lengthy delay that will interrupt significantly the team’s Saturday night schedule.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the 6-8 Vikings have won two games in a row, and by all appearances are doing whatever they can to finish the season on a high note.