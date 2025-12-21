Eagles clinch NFC East for second consecutive year with win over Commanders

The Eagles have won the NFC East. Again.

Today’s 29-18 win over the Commanders in Washington makes the Eagles the division champions for the second consecutive year — and the first repeat champions of the NFC East since 2004, when the Eagles won their fourth of four consecutive division titles.

It hasn’t always been pretty for the Eagles this season, and it wasn’t always pretty today: Kicker Jake Elliott had an ugly first half, giving the Commanders a halftime lead.

But in the second half the Eagles took control, and they played the kind of football they’ll need to play in the playoffs to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles got a 132-yard rushing game from Saquon Barkley and a two-touchdown passing performance from Jalen Hurts, and by the fourth quarter it was mostly garbage time, as the Commanders didn’t have much fight left in them — other than a literal fight that got two Commanders and one Eagle ejected in the game’s final minutes.

For the Commanders, it was another disappointing game in a very disappointing season. After the Commanders and Eagles met in the NFC Championship Game a year ago, it looked like these could be two of the best teams in the NFC for years to come. Instead, the Commanders have totally collapsed, and they’re now 4-11 on the season.

The Eagles have improved their record to 10-5 and guaranteed that they’ll play at least one home playoff game. And now, after winning their division for the second consecutive year, they can set their sights on winning the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.