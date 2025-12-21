Josh Johnson replaces injured Marcus Mariota, promptly throws interception

After taking a lead into the locker room at halftime, the third quarter did not go well for the Commanders.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota exited with a right hand injury, and backup Josh Johnson threw an interception after replacing him.

Meanwhile, the Eagles got a big play on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, and Philadelphia leads 14-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Commanders have played hard despite having nothing to play for, but the Eagles are playing to clinch the NFC East, and they look like they’re poised to wrap it up in the final 15 minutes.