nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson 'looked healthy' last week vs. Bengals

Josh Johnson replaces injured Marcus Mariota, promptly throws interception

  
Published December 20, 2025 07:18 PM

After taking a lead into the locker room at halftime, the third quarter did not go well for the Commanders.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota exited with a right hand injury, and backup Josh Johnson threw an interception after replacing him.

Meanwhile, the Eagles got a big play on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, and Philadelphia leads 14-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Commanders have played hard despite having nothing to play for, but the Eagles are playing to clinch the NFC East, and they look like they’re poised to wrap it up in the final 15 minutes.