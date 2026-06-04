Todd Monken: Jared Verse will fit us like a glove

New Browns head coach Todd Monken did not get to meet Myles Garrett in person before the club traded him to the Rams earlier this week.

But Cleveland received Jared Verse as part of the deal, and the third-year edge rusher has already gotten to the building. That’s got Monken excited about the future.

“I mean, he’s gonna fit us like a glove,” Monken said in his Wednesday press conference, via transcript from the team.

“You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

Monken had to coach against Verse last year when he was Baltimore’s offensive coordinator.

“[H]e was one of those guys where you certainly had a game plan for and I think he’s only going to continue to ascend,” Monken said.

“[C]ertainly, his tape speaks for itself. I mean, being a Defensive Rookie of the Year and then a Pro Bowler. How many guys have done that? It’s a pretty elite group he’s in.”

Verse, 25, recorded 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits to reach his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025. He also had a sack, three TFLs, and seven QB hits in three postseason games.