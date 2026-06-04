CBS announces Kyle Long, Russell Wilson are joining The NFL Today

Russell Wilson announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from the NFL to join CBS’ The NFL Today for the 2026 season and the network confirmed the move on Thursday.

CBS announced that former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long will also be joining the show as an analyst. Long and Wilson will join James Brown, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson on the Sunday pregame show.

“Throughout his career, Russell Wilson has been a winner, both on and off the field. We’re thrilled to add a Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks to our roster,” CBS Sports executive vice president Harold Bryant said in a statement. “Russell’s preparation and leadership set him apart and we look forward to the perspective and insight he will bring to the studio straight from the field. Kyle brings an infectious energy, relentless passion and deep knowledge of the game and is not shy about sharing his opinions. He has earned this opportunity and we’re proud to elevate him to a full-time role on The NFL Today. We’re excited for this new team at the desk to kick off NFL Sundays on CBS.”

Long last played in the NFL in 2019 and has worked for CBS since 2020.