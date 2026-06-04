Nick Herbig: I can’t wait to show Steelers they made the right choice

The Steelers have a lot invested in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, but that didn’t stop them from making another investment in an edge rusher this week.

They signed Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension in a move that locks up a third member of their talented group. Herbig has steadily improved since the Steelers made him a fourth-round choice in 2023 and he said on Wednesday that he plans to show the team that they bought low on a player with more to give.

“I can’t wait to show them that they made the right choice,” Herbig said, via Will Graves of the Associated Press.

The Steelers didn’t need any convincing to make Herbig a part of their future for the second time in a few years and he’s just one piece of the 2023 draft class that will be sticking around for a while. Tight end Darnell Washington agreed to an extension on Wednesday and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is on track for one as well.