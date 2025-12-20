Eagles get flagged for false start on tush push, still score to take lead over Commanders

The Eagles often false start on the tush push. Sometimes, the officials flag it. Today was one of those times. But it didn’t cost the Eagles.

With the Eagles facing second-and-goal inside the 1-yard line, Fred Johnson was flagged for a false start, moving the Eagles back five yards.

No matter: On the next play, Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a touchdown pass that put the Eagles up 7-3.

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Commanders punt returner Jaylin Lane have both exited today’s game with injuries, and both were designated as questionable to return.

If the Eagles win this game, they win the NFC East. Late in the first quarter, they’re on their way.