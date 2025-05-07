Six months after tearing his ACL, Stefon Diggs is impressing his new Patriots teammates

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not yet fully cleared for all football activities as he continues to recover from last year’s torn ACL. But he’s doing plenty to impress his new teammates in New England.

Diggs, who tore his ACL while playing for the Texans on October 27, is looking athletic and explosive in offseason work. Patriots tight end Austin Hooper said Diggs has been participating in voluntary offseason workouts and looking better than Hooper expected, given the seriousness of the injury he suffered.

“Energy, man. You can see he’s a freak,” Hooper said of Diggs. “I know he just came off what he came off of, and you can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end. It’s like, ‘Dang, dude, it must be nice’, you know what I mean? I’m really excited to work with a proven veteran, good player in this league.”

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract this offseason, but that contract protects the Patriots in the event that Diggs’ knee injury prevents him from playing. If Hooper’s observations are any guide, Diggs’ knee will be just fine.