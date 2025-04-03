 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs contract contains broad protections for the Patriots regarding his knee injury

  
Published April 3, 2025 05:40 PM

As previously explained, the Stefon Diggs contract isn’t what it seemed to be. Given the current customs of #scooptown, that’s not unusual.

Here’s something from his contract that is. Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the Diggs deal, the Patriots have secured broad protection against a setback during Diggs’s ongoing rehab of his torn ACL from the 2024 season.

The contract contains a waiver regarding his right knee. His guarantees expressly do not apply “to any NFL football-related injury sustained by Player while performing services under this Contract that, in the sole opinion of the Club’s physician, which shall be final and binding, is in any way related to a deterioration, aggravation or re-injury” to the pre-existing injury to the right knee.

Also, the Patriots have the sole ability to terminate the contract due to the pre-existing injury unless and until Diggs passes a physical.

This means that, until Diggs passes a physical, the Patriots aren’t on the hook for any of the guaranteed money. It likewise means that, if he re-tears the ACL or has any other aggravation or re-injury to the right knee, they owe him nothing.

While certain contractual protections against pre-existing injuries aren’t unprecedented, a source with knowledge of the broader NFL habits and trends said that the Diggs clause is “uncommon.” A similar term was included in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2023 contract with the Raiders, who negotiated specific protections regarding a pre-existing foot injury that became a sticking point during his initial physical.

For the Patriots and Diggs, nothing is owed until he passes a physical. And if, during his ongoing rehab, anything happens to the right knee, the Patriots can walk away without ever paying Diggs any amount of the money he’s otherwise guaranteed to make.