NFL announces Week One Friday night game in Brazil will stream for free on YouTube

  
Published May 13, 2025 02:18 PM

YouTube will be the exclusive home of the second game of the NFL season.

The NFL announced today that YouTube will stream the Friday night Week One game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 5. The announcement indicated that the YouTube stream will be free and will not require a paid YouTube subscription.

Although NFL Sunday Ticket has been offered through YouTube for the last two seasons, this is the first time a game has been available exclusively on YouTube.

The Chargers will be the designated home team for the Brazil game. The NFL has not announced who the Chargers’ opponent will be, but reports have indicated it will be the Chiefs.