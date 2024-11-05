 Skip navigation
Commanders trade for Marshon Lattimore

  
November 5, 2024

The Commanders have made a significant move to boost their team at the trade deadline.

Washington is acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore from New Orleans, according to multiple reports.

The Commanders will send the Saints a third-, fourth-, and sixth-round pick in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick.

Lattimore, 28, was the AP defensive rookie of the year in 2017 and is a four-time Pro Bowler. After playing 17 games over the last two seasons, he’s started seven so far this year, recording 30 total tackles with two passes defensed.

In 97 career games, he’s picked off 15 passes and registered 88 passes defensed.

Lattimore is under contract for the next two seasons.