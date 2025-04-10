 Skip navigation
Report: Isaiah Bond turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault

  
Published April 10, 2025 05:10 PM

University of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself into Frisco, Texas, police this morning on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, NFL Media reports.

Bond posted bond and was released.

The draft prospect has top-30 visits with the Browns, Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Titans. He also is scheduled to attend the Falcons’ local prospect day.

The Bills worked out Bond privately on Friday after having dinner with him the previous night. His visit to Buffalo is scheduled for Tuesday.

Bond ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and posted times of 4.34 and 4.35 at Texas’ Pro Day.

He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. In 41 career college games at Alabama and Texas, Bond had 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.