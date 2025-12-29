 Skip navigation
Marcus Freeman indicates he’ll remain Notre Dame’s head coach for the 2026 season

  
Published December 29, 2025 12:15 PM

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman’s name has come up in conjunction with head coaching vacancies in the NFL, but it looks like teams with a need in 2026 will have to look elsewhere.

In a post to X.com on Monday, Freeman indicated that he won’t be leaving South Bend in the immediate future. Freeman wrote “2026…run it back” and “Go Irish” in the post.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said earlier this month that “everybody has eyes on Marcus” and that part of his job is to make sure Freeman “knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year.”

Freeman has gone 43-12 since being hired by Notre Dame in the wake of Brian Kelly’s departure in 2021. He took the team to the national championship game last season, but Notre Dame opted out of the postseason this year after they were not given a bid to the college football playoffs.

The Giants and Titans both fired their head coaches during the regular season. There will likely be other jobs available after Week 18’s games are in the books.