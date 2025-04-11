 Skip navigation
Report: NFL revenue passes $23 billion in latest fiscal year

  
Published April 10, 2025 08:44 PM

For the NFL, business keeps on booming.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, total league revenue surpassed $23 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

Teams will receive a $416 million distribution from the shared TV, sponsorship, and licensing revenue. It’s an 8.9-percent increase over last year’s figure of $382 million.

That’s significantly more than the 2025 salary cap of $279.2 million.

Back in 2010, Commissioner Roger Goodell articulated a seemingly audacious goal of getting league revenue to $25 billion by 2027. Two years and $2 billion from the target, it’s not so audacious.