Isaiah Bond calls sexual assault accusation against him “patently false”

University of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond released a statement on social media after turning himself in on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

Bond said the accusation against him is “patently false.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said in his statement. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Bond posted bond and was released Thursday.

Bond has been projected as a second-round pick.

He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide before his transfer to Texas. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Longhorns.

Bond had visits scheduled with the Browns, Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Titans as well as the Falcons’ local prospect day. The Bills worked out Bond privately on Friday after having dinner with him the previous night.