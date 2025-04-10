Jason Licht thinks fewer teams will try to trade up in this year’s draft

The 2025 draft features, among other things, the ever-present possibility of teams trading up.

On G.M. thinks there could be fewer efforts to climb the board than usual.

“I do think this year is going to be — I could be wrong — you’re going to see maybe a little less people maybe wanting to move up and offering enough to make it worth your while just because the draft is pretty leveled out at a certain point,” Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht told reporters on Thursday, during his pre-draft press conference. “You might be able to get the same level of player in the second round as you can in the fourth round at certain positions, so I think you’ll maybe see a little bit less of that.”

Still, if one team decides it sufficiently likes a given player, that team could move up to get him. That’s why teams go up. Not to get a higher pick, but to get a certain player.

It’s why the best time to move up is when the pick is on the clock. That approach eliminates any chance of getting jumped for the player the team moved up to get.