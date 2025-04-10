Report: NFL seeks 911 audio from latest Tyreek Hill incident

The authorities apparently won’t be taking any further action in response to the recent incident that resulted in police arriving at the home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The NFL still could.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that the league has requested the the audio of the 911 call placed by Hill’s mother-in-law on Monday.

If accurate, this means that the NFL is investigating the situation. And the NFL could take action under the Personal Conduct Policy, regardless of whether no action is taken against Hill in the criminal justice system.

The biggest potential impediment continues to be the inability of the league to compel cooperation by non-employees of the league or any of its teams. There’s no subpoena power. If Hill’s wife and/or mother-in-law refuse to cooperate, it becomes virtually impossible for the NFL to come to any reliable conclusions about what did and didn’t happen.

Separate from any action the league could take is the question of whether the Dolphins will get to the point where they’ve had enough. Hill has been involved in several controversies since coming to Miami three years ago. After the regular-season finale, he said he wants to leave.

While he continues to be the best player on the team, the Dolphins would be foolish to not consider life without Hill’s periodic issues. And the minute his talent begins to slip, it should surprise no one if the Dolphins move on.