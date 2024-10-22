If Cooper Kupp is available, Matthew Stafford should be, too

If the Rams are having a fire sale, it makes plenty of sense to shop a player who wouldn’t complain if he was literally on fire.

With the reports increasing regarding a possible trade of receiver Cooper Kupp, why not explore trading quarterback Matthew Stafford, too?

We floated the idea 10 days ago, approaching it from the perspective that Stafford could want out. Now that the Rams have activated their patented media trade-interest machinery for Kupp, it makes sense for the Rams to see what they can get for Stafford, too.

The Rams have been taking a year-to-year approach to Stafford. A 2024 revision to his contract, aimed at giving him security beyond this season, didn’t provide much. Retirement by Stafford or an offseason release or trade is very possible. Why not trade him now?

There’s chatter that we haven’t confirmed regarding the Vikings and Rams possibly talking. I’ve been openly advocating for the move, since Stafford would make the Vikings a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Especially since he already won a Super Bowl when Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, and quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara were on the L.A. staff.

The rip cord was pulled with recent reports that the Rams were getting calls about Kupp. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, the Rams will call certain reporters and say, for instance, “We’re getting calls on [insert player name] and I suppose we’d be open to trading him but the price has to be right. Teams want us to pay some of the salary, but it would have to be a good deal.” Then, the reporters report it.

As the source accurately observed, why would teams call the Rams about Stafford and then leak the fact that they called the Rams? If you want a player, you keep your mouth shut so it doesn’t spark a bidding war.

They haven’t tried to create a trade market for Stafford. Perhaps because Stafford would, if he’s willing to be traded, have one preferred destination. A 5-1 team where he knows the key coaches and the playbook and the organization is in position to contend for a Super Bowl berth.

Especially if Stafford were on the team.

That’s no offense to Sam Darnold. It’s just a reflection of reality. If Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can choose Russell Wilson over Justin Fields because Wilson gives the Steelers a better chance to win a title, why can’t the Vikings choose Stafford over Darnold for the exact same reason?

Darnold was supposed to get the tap on the shoulder this year, whenever J.J. McCarthy was ready. If Darnold gets the tap instead because Stafford has fallen into the team’s lap, can Darnold really complain?