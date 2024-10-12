Will Matthew Stafford be a potential trade candidate?

As the trade deadline gets closer, plenty of interesting names could churn their way into the rumor mill.

One name that could become very interesting as November 5 approaches is Matthew Stafford.

The Rams quarterback quite possibly is in his last season with the team, regardless of whether the Rams can reverse a 1-4 start. If the Rams might parlay the remainder of his 2024 contract into draft pick(s) and he could get a fresh start elsewhere, it makes sense to at least consider it.

The challenge becomes finding a new team. No true contender currently needs a quarterback. It’s possible that one might by the Tuesday after Week 9.

If, for example, the Jets provided a blueprint for making Sam Darnold look mortal, the Vikings would be wise (if they lose to the Lions and then to Stafford’s Rams) to at least entertain the possibility of an upgrade. (Coincidentally, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Stafford worked together for a year in L.A. And they both won a Super Bowl ring for their efforts.)

It’s more likely that the destination will be driven by injury. We’ve got four more weekends of football before the window closes. One season-ending injury is all it takes for Stafford to have a new home. And for the Rams to get a nice return.

In 2011, the Bengals and quarterback Carson Palmer were at impasse. Two days before the trade deadline, Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell suffered a broken collarbone. That sparked a Palmer trade to Oakland.

Again, all it takes is one. (We won’t name names, so that we won’t be accused to conjuring a dreaded jinx.)

That said, the Rams could still get hot. They’re off this week. If they can win in Week 7, 8, and 9, they might decide to let it ride with Stafford.

Still, if they lose two of the next three, Stafford could become a candidate for a deadline deal to a contender who would be adding a guy who is still a top-10 quarterback.