Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline

A few weeks ago, the Rams inched toward becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Three consecutive wins later, they’re not selling, with one exception.

They’re also not buying.

Coach Sean McVay was asked by reporters on Monday whether the Rams have discussed potential trade acquisitions at tomorrow’s deadline.

“No, there hasn’t been anything that we’ve really talked about,” McVay said. “Nothing of that nature.”

The Rams continue to explore a trade of veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is an odd man out on the depth chart.

“There’s a possibility,” McVay said regarding a White trade. "[General Manager] Les [Snead] has had some dialogues with some teams. Those are very fluid conversations so there is a possibility, but nothing is imminent as of right now. . . . ‘Tre’ is a guy that I know there has been some dialogue between Les, Kevin [Demoff] and his agent, so we’ll see if anything ends up coming to fruition.”

If a trade is going to happen, it needs to happen before 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If there’s no deal to be had, the Rams could release White. The Rams and White’s agent also could work out a deal to reduce his entitlement to termination pay, if his contract isn’t claimed on waivers.

White has a base salary of $1.5 million. If released and unclaimed, he’d be entitled to collect the remaining $750,000, with no offset.