nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?

Mark Davis: We’re not trading Maxx Crosby

  
Published October 27, 2024 08:59 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby’s name has come up in pre-trade deadline speculation, but Crosby has said more than once that he’s not looking for a ticket out of town.

The Raiders are 2-5, they recently traded wide receiver Davante Adams and they don’t have a quarterback for the future, so it wouldn’t be a great surprise if they were in the market for more trades as they look toward building a better club for the future. While Crosby has been steadfast about his commitment to the team, he also said recently that he’s interested in winning now rather than rebuilding so the prospect of trading him doesn’t come out of left field.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is doing his best to shut down such discussions. Davis told ESPN that “we’re not trading Maxx Crosby” in an email.

The Raiders face the Chiefs in Week Eight and the Bengals in Week Nine. The results of those games may lead to some decisions about trades ahead of the early November deadline, but it doesn’t look like they’re in a hurry to move Crosby.