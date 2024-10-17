Maxx Crosby makes comment that will invite speculation about his future

In the aftermath of the Davante Adams trade, the Raiders are faced with the question of whether they’re now rebuilding.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has said he doesn’t want to be traded and who (per owner Mark Davis) won’t be traded, addressed the “rebuild” dynamic with reporters on Wednesday, from the locker room.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win,” Crosby said. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna here to win. So that’s all that matters to me.”

Two things. One, watch the quotes in the attached video. At one point, he flashes a wry and almost knowing smile. It’s gone almost as quickly as it arrives, but it’s unmistakable. He was thinking something that he didn’t say.

Two, he then said something interesting. “Wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win.”

What does that mean?

The problem with giving the team’s best offensive player a one-way ticket out of town is that the team’s best defensive player might start thinking about getting one of his own. How could he not? How could anyone not consider the stark difference between life with a losing team and a possible escape to a contender?

That doesn’t mean he wants to be traded. It definitely doesn’t mean he will be traded.

But in those casual, nonchalant moments at a player’s locker, sometimes something that looks and feels a little like the truth has a way of sneaking out. Between the quick smile and the “wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna be here to win” remark, it’s fair to wonder what Crosby truly wants.