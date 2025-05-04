Agent calls explanation he got for Quinn Ewers’s slide to round seven “chickensh-t”

Quinn Ewers was the 13th and final quarterback taken in the 2025 draft, at pick No. 231 in the seventh round. Some teams had him rated higher than that, but they didn’t take him.

Agent Ron Slavin told Todd Archer of ESPN.com that, the day after the draft, Slavin reached out to “half the league” to figure out why Ewers slid so far.

“They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,” Slavin told Archer. “Which I think is chickenshit.”

It’s one of the unintended consequences of the NIL eras. Some players get enough endorsements, and attention, to make it awkward to make him a backup quarterback.

Basically, if a big-name college quarterback doesn’t get drafted high enough to be a starter, it becomes difficult to draft him to be a developmental quarterback.

As explained after Ewers slid, he won’t be trying to return to college football for another year — even though he left millions on the table by coming to the draft. He’ll now get a slotted contract payable to one of the last players selected.

In Miami, he’ll be behind Tua Tagovailoa and backup Zach Wilson. It won’t be easy to leapfrog Wilson. It will be impossible, at least until 2027, to jump Tua. His contract carries two more years of fully-guaranteed compensation.