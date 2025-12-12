 Skip navigation
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Bills list Christian Benford as questionable

  
Published December 12, 2025 02:30 PM

Cornerback Christian Benford didn’t practice on Friday, but the Bills have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Benford landed on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant due to a toe injury and the team has officially listed him as questionable to play this weekend. Benford has scored touchdowns in each of the team’s last two games and his absence would be a significant blow to the secondary.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday morning that wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) would be listed as questionable. There are no other players with injury designations.

That leaves defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring, wrist) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) on track to play.