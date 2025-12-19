 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Spillane out for Sunday night, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones questionable

  
Published December 19, 2025 01:27 PM

The Patriots ruled one member of their defense out for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens and they’re listing four players as questionable to play.

Linebacker Robert Spillane is the player who has been ruled out. Spillane also missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with the ankle injury that has kept him out of practice this week.

Spillane has 97 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 starts this season.

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) are both considered questionable to play. Both players were on the field for the open portion of Friday’s practice after missing the first two sessions of the week.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) are the other players carrying questionable tags into Week 16.