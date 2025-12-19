Robert Spillane out for Sunday night, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones questionable

The Patriots ruled one member of their defense out for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens and they’re listing four players as questionable to play.

Linebacker Robert Spillane is the player who has been ruled out. Spillane also missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with the ankle injury that has kept him out of practice this week.

Spillane has 97 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 starts this season.

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) are both considered questionable to play. Both players were on the field for the open portion of Friday’s practice after missing the first two sessions of the week.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) are the other players carrying questionable tags into Week 16.