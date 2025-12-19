A key Monday meeting could shed light on a potential Chiefs move to Kansas

On the playing field, the Chiefs are suddenly at a crossroads. When it comes to where their playing field will be, they continue to be.

Missouri and Kansas are pursuing the Chiefs, with Missouri hoping to renovate Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas hoping to build a new domed stadium.

Via the Kansas City Star, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council will meet on Monday to discuss the ongoing talks with the team. Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a member of the LCC, told the Star, “It is my understanding that the Chiefs and Kansas have been in negotiation and they will bring what they have agreed on to the LCC.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce separately told the Star that, although it is “aggressively pursuing” a new stadium for the Chiefs, no “final agreement” has been reached with the team. (Which perhaps implies that a non-final agreement has indeed been negotiated.)

Although details are scarce, the Star explains that Monday’s meeting of the LCC could shed significant light on the extent, and seriousness, of the team’s talks with Kansas.

Missouri remains in the mix, too. “I continue to have really good conversations with [the] Chiefs, and I am confident they enjoy being in Jackson County, and they’d like to stay in Jackson County,” Jackson County executive Phil LeVota told the Star. “But I understand they’re a business, so I’m going to keep pushing and advocating for the Chiefs to remain in Jackson County.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release that the city “does not negotiate in public.”

It sounds as if the Chiefs have been doing plenty of private negotiating with Kansas. On Monday, something potentially significant could be made public.

Despite the team’s long history at Arrowhead Stadium, a domed facility in Kansas would unlock the opportunity to host events throughout the year, including a potential Super Bowl.