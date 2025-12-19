 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A key Monday meeting could shed light on a potential Chiefs move to Kansas

  
Published December 19, 2025 01:34 PM

On the playing field, the Chiefs are suddenly at a crossroads. When it comes to where their playing field will be, they continue to be.

Missouri and Kansas are pursuing the Chiefs, with Missouri hoping to renovate Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas hoping to build a new domed stadium.

Via the Kansas City Star, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council will meet on Monday to discuss the ongoing talks with the team. Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a member of the LCC, told the Star, “It is my understanding that the Chiefs and Kansas have been in negotiation and they will bring what they have agreed on to the LCC.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce separately told the Star that, although it is “aggressively pursuing” a new stadium for the Chiefs, no “final agreement” has been reached with the team. (Which perhaps implies that a non-final agreement has indeed been negotiated.)

Although details are scarce, the Star explains that Monday’s meeting of the LCC could shed significant light on the extent, and seriousness, of the team’s talks with Kansas.

Missouri remains in the mix, too. “I continue to have really good conversations with [the] Chiefs, and I am confident they enjoy being in Jackson County, and they’d like to stay in Jackson County,” Jackson County executive Phil LeVota told the Star. “But I understand they’re a business, so I’m going to keep pushing and advocating for the Chiefs to remain in Jackson County.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release that the city “does not negotiate in public.”

It sounds as if the Chiefs have been doing plenty of private negotiating with Kansas. On Monday, something potentially significant could be made public.

Despite the team’s long history at Arrowhead Stadium, a domed facility in Kansas would unlock the opportunity to host events throughout the year, including a potential Super Bowl.