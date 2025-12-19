Drake London questionable, Kyle Pitts off report and set to play

Falcons receiver Drake London is potentially going to return for Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals, though that’s still uncertain.

Atlanta has listed London as questionable for the contest. London has missed the last four games with a knee sprain. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s practice.

On Thursday, London told reporters he’s trending toward playing this weekend.

“I want to get back out there quick as possible,” London said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “But everything is going smoothly. I’ve been making good strides and leaps. That’s all I can ask for.”

London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (foot) and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) are also questionable for the Falcons.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) and cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) have been ruled out.

While tight end Kyle Pitts was limited on Thursday and Friday with a knee issue, he’s off the injury report and is set to play.