Christian Benford has no injury designation for Sunday

Cornerback Christian Benford is set to return to action for the Bills.

Benford has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Benford scored touchdowns in Bills wins in Weeks 13 and 14 before missing last Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), left tackle Dion Dawkins (illness), and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) are also off of the injury report. Bernard has missed the team’s last three games while the other two players returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday morning that kicker Matt Prater (right quad), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), and offensive tackle Chase Lundt (knee) will not play. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) and defensive back Cam Lewis (hamstring) are listed as questionable.