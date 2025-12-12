Lane Johnson’s backup, Fred Johnson, is now injured, too

The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson to a foot injury in Week 11. His backup, Fred Johnson, is now injured, too.

Fred Johnson, who was not on the Wednesday injury report, appeared on Thursday’s report as limited in practice with an ankle injury. On Friday, coach Nick Sirianni was asked whether Fred Johnson was hurt during practice.

“I don’t get into too much of that stuff,” Sirianni said. “You saw him on the injury report, and you’ll see where he is today on the injury report.

So if both Lane (who practiced neither Wednesday nor Thursday) can’t play, and it Fred can’t go, who will play right tackle?

“We feel good about everybody that we have,” Sirianni said. “That’s why they’re here. Feel good about our depth that we have. Feel good about the guys that we have. You’ll see the injury report a little bit later today.”

Complicating Sunday’s game is the fact that the Raiders have Maxx Crosby.

“You’ve got to know where he is at all times,” Sirianni said regarding Crosby. “You’re always going to have to know where good players are at all times and plan for him with different things that you do. . . . He is a phenomenal football player, so we’ve thought about him quite a bit this week and that’s our job as coaches and as players to make sure that guys like that, we think about and we have a plan for.”

Executing that plan becomes easier if the first- or second-string right tackles will be available. And, in turn, it becomes more difficult to contain Crosby without the best players.

Even if Crosby can be neutralized, the Eagles have lingering issues on offense. And they need a win, especially with the Cowboys closing in.