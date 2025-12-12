Daniel Jones returns to team facility after Achilles surgery

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right Achilles this week.

He returned to the team facility on Friday and will participate in quarterback meetings the rest of the season.

Jones posted a message on social media on Thursday, writing, “Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, the #Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support. Tough way to end the season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys.”

Jones was playing through what was reported to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula when he went down in the first quarter on Sunday with the injury to his opposite leg.

He finishes his first (and maybe last) season in Indianapolis 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games.

Jones is scheduled for free agency in March.