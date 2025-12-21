 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: We were in control most of the game, disappointing not to finish the job

  
Published December 21, 2025 04:42 AM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Saturday night’s overtime loss to the Bears that it hurts to suffer a loss like that.

“I’ve got to process what happened, how that happened and try to find ways for us to not put ourselves in these tough situations,” LaFleur said. “The majority of the game I felt like we were pretty much in control of the game, and certainly it’s extremely disappointing when you can’t finish the job.”

The Packers led 16-6 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, only to have the Bears kick a field goal, recover an onside kick, score a touchdown to force overtime, and then score another touchdown in overtime to win 22-16.

“It does hurt,” LaFleur said. “That’s the reality of it. It should hurt because these guys, all of us, we put a lot into this thing. You had opportunities. You’re up two scores late in the game, and unfortunately it flipped pretty quick.”

The Packers will still make the playoffs if they win their final two games, and LaFleur said they just need to get back to work.

“That’s football. You’ve got to stay resilient,” LaFleur said. “You continue to fight, and that’s what our guys will do.”