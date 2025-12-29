 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons is having ACL surgery on Monday

  
Published December 29, 2025 12:39 PM

Packers defensive end Micah Parsons will be having surgery on his torn ACL on Monday.

Parsons posted a snapshot of himself in a hospital gown to his Instagram story on Monday morning with the caption “see y’all soon, love y’all.” He tore his ACL in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos.

The Packers have also lost their last two games and have struggled defensively without the help of Parsons coming off the edge of the defensive line. That will make his full recovery an important part of the team’s offseason.

Surgery is a significant first step, but that rehab process is expected to run into the summer and it will be some time before there’s a concrete timeline for Parsons’ return to full football activities.