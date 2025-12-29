Christian McCaffrey tops 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his career

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had another big game on Sunday night, running for 140 yards and adding 41 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Bears. And in the process he recorded an impressive career milestone.

McCaffrey is now over 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season, for the third time in his career.

With one game left this season, McCaffrey has 2,069 yards from scrimmage in 2025. He previously had 2,023 yards from scrimmage in 2023, and 2,392 yards from scrimmage in 2019, when he played for the Panthers.

The only players with more 2,000-yard seasons than McCaffrey are Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton, who each topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage four times.

McCaffrey and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson are i a battle to lead the league in yards from scrimmage. Robinson currently has 2,026 yards from scrimmage, heading into tonight’s game against the Rams.