nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Christian McCaffrey tops 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his career

  
Published December 29, 2025 12:37 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had another big game on Sunday night, running for 140 yards and adding 41 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Bears. And in the process he recorded an impressive career milestone.

McCaffrey is now over 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season, for the third time in his career.

With one game left this season, McCaffrey has 2,069 yards from scrimmage in 2025. He previously had 2,023 yards from scrimmage in 2023, and 2,392 yards from scrimmage in 2019, when he played for the Panthers.

The only players with more 2,000-yard seasons than McCaffrey are Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton, who each topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage four times.

McCaffrey and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson are i a battle to lead the league in yards from scrimmage. Robinson currently has 2,026 yards from scrimmage, heading into tonight’s game against the Rams.