Packers TE John FitzPatrick carted to the training room

The Packers are down to one healthy tight end.

Tight end John FitzPatrick, who had played the majority of snaps tonight, was carted from the sideline after a non-contact injury.

FitzPatrick was run blocking on Matthew Golden’s 3-yard run with 10:13 remaining in the fourth quarter when he went down to the ground. He tried to get up and couldn’t, grabbing his knee.

The Packers are down to Luke Musgrave as the only other active tight end.

Green Bay leads the Packers 16-6 with 5:03 remaining.