Packers rule out Jordan Love with a concussion

The Packers will play the rest of Saturday night’s game without Jordan Love.

The team has ruled out their quarterback with a concussion.

Love took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker with 8:15 remaining in the first half. He remained on the ground before finally walking off under his own power.

Officials flagged Booker for roughing the passer, but they did not eject him.

Malik Willis has replaced Love, who went 8-of-13 for 77 yards.